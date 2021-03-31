Wichita police identify motorcyclist killed in south Wichita

File photo

A 29-year-old Wichita man on a motorcycle died Tuesday night after being rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic in south Wichita, Wichita police spokesman Trevor Macy said.

Witnesses and EMS crews tried to save Kyle Eaton, but were unsuccessful, Macy said in a news release Wednesday morning.

At around 9 p.m., Eaton was headed east on Pawnee and waiting to turn left onto Mosley when he was hit from behind by another vehicle, police said.

“This impact pushed Eaton’s motorcycle into Westbound Pawnee, and a westbound vehicle struck him,” Macy said, adding that “inattentive driving is suspected to be the cause” of the crash.

This is Wichita’s 15th vehicle fatality this year, including the first with a motorcycle. Five of the fatal accidents involved a vehicle and pedestrian.