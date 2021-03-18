Where can you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Wichita? County gives details

Sedgwick County residents who want the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now schedule an appointment.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the morning of Thursday, March 25, at the former Wichita Central Public Library, 223 S. Main.

To schedule an appointment through Sedgwick County, visit sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule or call 316-660-1029. If that line is unavailable, call 316-660-7440 to leave a voicemail.

Anyone in vaccine phases 1-4 may receive a vaccine shot from the county health department. Phases 3 and 4 begin next week. Those phases include younger adults with medical risks such as asthma or obesity and essential workers such as construction workers and bank tellers.

A list of eligible people is available by clicking here.

Sedgwick County is also providing first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine throughout the week at 223 S. Main, the County Extension Office at 7001 W. 21st St. and its Wichita Transit Operations drive-through clinic at 777 E. Waterman.

“Due to large turnouts at the community vaccination sites, those with severe medical risks should contact their medical provider or pharmacy to see if they are able to schedule the vaccination at either location before scheduling an appointment with the SCHD,” Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin said in an email.

“If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main, please call SCHD at (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic,” she said. “The drive-thru clinic is also open to residents with mobility difficulties.”

Those who qualify for a vaccine because of their job should bring an ID badge, pay stub or some other proof of employment to their appointment. Those who qualify by age should bring a document proving their age. People with medical risks should bring an ID card, driver’s license or any other document to verify their name.