Dead alligator found in river south of Wichita was likely a pet released into the wild

Kansas wildlife officials say a dead alligator found in a river south of Wichita was likely someone’s pet that was released into the wild.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said a state transportation worker found the carcass of an American Alligator in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County. The alligator was about 3 years old.

“This was obviously someone’s pet since alligators are not native to Kansas,” game wardens said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “This is a reminder that even though they might be cute babies, they will grow up to be a dangerous predator.”

Alligators can grow a foot per year for their first 10 years of life, game wardens said, which is one reason the animals should not be pets. An alligator raised in captivity can never be released into the wild because they learn to associate humans with food, instead of learning to hunt for their next meal.

“When these animals are dumped in the wild it is detrimental to the animal and local wildlife,” the game wardens said.