Sheriff’s office identifies person killed in two-vehicle wreck in Derby

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday that also left a woman injured.

Carl C. Miller II, 65, of Hutchinson was killed in the Tuesday morning wreck at K-15 and Meadowlark in Derby, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Benjamin Blick said in a news release. The wreck was reported at 11:36 a.m., an official said.

Miller was driving a van south on K-15 when he struck a Jeep Commander driven by a 29-year-old woman who was headed east on Meadowlark, Blick said.

“The driver of the Jeep was attempting a left turn when (Miller) entered the intersection against a red light,” he said.

Miller died at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CORRECTION: Carl C. Miller is 65. An earlier version of this story had the wrong age. Corrected Mar 10, 2021