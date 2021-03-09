Local

Sheriff’s office identifies person killed in two-vehicle wreck in Derby

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday that also left a woman injured.

Carl C. Miller II, 65, of Hutchinson was killed in the Tuesday morning wreck at K-15 and Meadowlark in Derby, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Benjamin Blick said in a news release. The wreck was reported at 11:36 a.m., an official said.

Miller was driving a van south on K-15 when he struck a Jeep Commander driven by a 29-year-old woman who was headed east on Meadowlark, Blick said.

“The driver of the Jeep was attempting a left turn when (Miller) entered the intersection against a red light,” he said.

Miller died at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CORRECTION: Carl C. Miller is 65. An earlier version of this story had the wrong age.

Corrected Mar 10, 2021
Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service