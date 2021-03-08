Wichita ranks 3rd in nation for allergies. Climate change is making it worse.

Wichita is the third most challenging city to live with seasonal allergies in both spring and fall, and climate change is making the allergy season longer and more intense.

In a series called “Allergy Capitals,” put together each year by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the top 100 most populous U.S. cities are ranked based on their spring and fall pollen scores, allergy medicine use and allergist availability. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit dedicated to asthma and allergy research and education.

Wichita jumped in rank to 3rd in the nation from 85th last year because of a significant increase in how much over-the-counter allergy medication was used.

“We had access to more specific and detailed data specifically for the Wichita metro area, and that allowed us to have a more accurate ranking,” said Sanaz Eftekhari, vice president of research at the foundation. “Whereas in the past, it looks like we were working with incomplete data because it wasn’t captured.”

This time last year, fewer people experienced pollen allergy symptoms, as early COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept more people inside. Allergies affect more than 50 million Americans, half of which have seasonal allergies.

Warm weather in the spring brings tree pollen, which is followed by grass pollen in summer, and weed pollen in fall. Seasonal allergies can cause sneezing, stuffy and runny nose, watery eyes and itching of the nose, eyes and roof of the mouth.

Since the last winter freeze is occurring earlier each year, spring can start earlier, giving plants more time to grow. This, mixed with rising temperatures, has made spring and fall pollen worse because of the longer, warmer growing season.

“We have pretty severe allergy problems, and I don’t think that the people here are more predisposed for allergy than anywhere else, so it would probably be something about the environment,” said Dr. Van Strickland, a Wichita allergist. “When I started in this game, they said 15% of people had an allergy. Now they say 50% have some.”

Rising temperatures also lead to more extreme weather events, and these changes like heatwaves and drought can reduce airflow.

“When the air doesn’t move, pollutants react together in the heat and sun. This increases ground-level ozone,” according to the report. “Ground-level ozone is a major part of urban smog. More air pollution and smog cause higher levels of carbon dioxide. This results in warmer temperatures. And the cycle continues.”

Although he calls it “a bit self-serving,” the best advice for allergy sufferers is to see an allergist, according to Dr. Mitchell H. Grayson, Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s Medical Scientific Council.

“When you know what you’re allergic to, then you can have some ability to avoid it,” Grayson said.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends checking pollen counts daily, and when counts are high for the pollen you’re allergic to, stay indoors, keep your windows closed and make sure your air conditioner filter is asthma and allergy-friendly.

Beyond that, pollen is usually released early in the morning and late in the afternoon, so avoid being outside during those times, if possible, according to Grayson.

If leaving the house, wear sunglasses, a hat and a mask.

“If it’s gonna work for the virus, it’s going to work for pollen as well,” Grayson said. “When the pollen comes flying in, it’s gonna get stuck in that cotton mesh. It’s not going in your nose, and so you’re not gonna have any allergies from that.”

Changing clothes and showering as soon as you come inside can also reduce exposure to pollen.

Over-the-counter and prescription allergy medicines or allergy shots for more serious reactions could be in order but talk to a doctor before adding any new medicines.