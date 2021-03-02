After COVID closures, Wichita libraries ready to open doors with ‘Grab and Go’ idea

A display at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita (2018, file photo). Wichita Public Library

The Wichita Public Library will reopen its doors to the public on Monday under a “Grab and Go” model, officials said Tuesday.

“We know customers are excited to come back and visit their public library,” Kristi Dowell, interim director of libraries, said in a news release. “When we decided to revert to curbside services in November due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community, customers immediately began asking when we would reopen. Now, we have an answer for them.”

But some changes are being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of those changes include lounging furniture being removed to prevent gatherings; meeting rooms and collaborative spaces also will not be accessible.

“The Friends of the Library used bookstore will remain closed at this time,” the release says. “Reverie Coffee Roasters at the Advanced Learning Library will also remain closed at this time.” Curbside or drive-up window services will continue to be offered.

Library-goers must wear a mask at all times and maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others, the release says. There will also be capacity limits at each location.

“Customers should use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before and after their visit,” the release says. “Library staff will clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day, and each public computer will be sanitized between use.”

A list of all the changes can be found at wichitalibrary.org/covid-19.