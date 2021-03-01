I-135 south reopened after early morning fatality collision

Getty Images

The authorities have reopened a stretch of Wichita highway shutdown for several hours Monday morning following a fatality crash.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-135 at 13th Street in Wichita. At least one person was killed and others were reportedly injured.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. that southbound I-135 is again open to traffic. All southbound lanes at 21st Street and the on ramps at 21st and 13th Streets were closed before dawn and drivers were asked to find alternate routes due to the collision.

The name of the person killed in the wreck nor the circumstances leading up to it had not been released as of Monday morning.

I-135 SB at 21st St will continue to be closed until 8:30-8:45 due to a fatality collision at 13th St. Please avoid the area. More info can be found on the KHP crash log reference case # 2021-002784 after notification has been made. pic.twitter.com/1Ecg0x4kr2 — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) March 1, 2021