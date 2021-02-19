2021 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Clients of the Arc of Butler participate in the Special Olympics in 2014. The 2021 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games, which had been scheduled for June 4-6 at Maize South High School, have been canceled.

COVID-19 has caused another event to be canceled.

This time, it’s the 2021 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games, which had been scheduled for June 4-6 at Maize South High School. The four-sport event is the organization’s largest statewide competition and usually brings more than 300 coaches, 1,400 spectators and volunteers and 1,500 athletes to Wichita, according to a Friday news release.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed that the lingering coronavirus outbreak has altered plans for the 2021 Summer Games,” Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO John Lair said in the release. “The decision was made to ensure the safety and health of all attendees. Our athletes, volunteers and sponsors look forward to this annual event, and it was an incredibly tough decision.”

Changes to other events have been made as well, the release says:

Powerlifting and soccer seasons are canceled

Bocce and cornhole will be offered regionally in April/May.

Cycling and tennis will be offered regionally in May.

Smaller, modified track and field competitions will be offered at the regional level in late May or early June

Bowling will be offered regionally in late July or early August.

Special Olympics Kansas has modified events to try and meet limitations brought on by the pandemic. One change includes the “Virtual Basketball & Cheerleading Challenge.” More information about different events can be found at ksso.org/virtual-bb-cheer.