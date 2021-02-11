Firefighter falls through ice while attempting to rescue a dog at frozen Wichita pond

.

A local firefighter was hospitalized after falling through ice while attempting to rescue a dog from a frozen pond in east Wichita.

Emergency crews were called at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday to the 14000 block of Whitewood Drive, Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin said in an email. That’s near the interchange of Kellogg, K-96 and the Kansas Turnpike.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 firefighters arrived the housing development, where they found a dog stranded about 30 feet out in a frozen pond, Flavin said. The dog’s owner was also there. The Wichita Fire Department and paramedics also responded to the call.

“After an unsuccessful attempt to get the dog with a rope, crews found a raft to slide onto the ice,” Flavin said. “The ice broke and cut the raft so the firefighter fell into the water.

“The firefighter was rescued by a crewmate and another team rescued the dog. The firefighter that fell in was transported to a local hospital with a shoulder injury. The dog was alive when it was rescued though it later passed away.”

The injured firefighter has since been treated and released from the hospital.