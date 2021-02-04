Kansas motorcycle rider dies in head-on crash after crossing center line, hitting truck

The Wichita Eagle

A motorcycle rider died on Wednesday after colliding head-on with a truck in eastern Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:29 p.m. to the wreck in rural Linn County, which happened on 2200 Road about 3 miles east of U.S. 69, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Investigators determined a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound when the bike crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with an oncoming 2007 Chevy pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as 52-year-old Richard J. Coffey, of Fulton. The pickup driver had no apparent injury.