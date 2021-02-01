After deadly crash between pickup and pedestrian, Wichita police investigation continues

Wichita police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened Friday evening involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:50 p.m. Friday to an injury accident at 11th and Broadway, Officer Kevin Wheeler said Monday in a news release. They found a man in the roadway who was unresponsive. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by police as 62-year-old Patrick Stramel.

Investigators determined Stramel had entered the roadway, where he was struck by a silver Honda Ridgeline that was northbound. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup truck was not hurt.

Wheeler said police do not believe either speed or alcohol are factors in the wreck. The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported.