Kansas farmer sets camera over bald eagle nest. How to watch and what you might see

Two eagles in an old cottonwood tree on a family-farm in Peabody, Kansas can expect to have dozens of internet eyes on them at any given time.

As far back as he can remember, Derek Klingenberg, a YouTuber known as Farmer Derek, recalls seeing one or two bald eagles showing up on the farm each year. They would show up at the third-generation family farm and leave within a couple of weeks. That changed in 2019 when a couple of eagles showed up in the fall, set up a nest and stayed through the winter. The eagles, which he believes are a young couple, came back in late 2020 and have built up a much more formidable nest in the cottonwood tree that sits in a meadow.

He decided to put a worm’s eye view on the eagles, which mate for life.

“What are the odds that I’m a Youtuber and I love eagles and they built a nest within WiFi range?” he said. “I’m like, I have to do this. It’s really interesting.”

He saw the eagles mostly didn’t nest in the tree at night so made a plan to move in then. The one time they did sleep in the nest, a video caught a great horned owl knocking Willie out of the nest.

Klingenberg named the two eagles after his grandparents, Willie and Marie.

With the help of at least one of his three daughters, the 41-year-old made a “really long ladder” and a platform that attached to the ladder, one of his YouTube videos shows.

But the ladder didn’t work out because of a large branch.

A friend offered a bucket truck that helped Klingenberg install a camera 40-feet high in the tree. He uses WiFi coming from a nearby grain elevator to provide a live feed.

The video went live on Jan. 8, and Klingenberg made it open for the public soon after.

Klingenberg’s also ventured off property to see where Willie and Marie go. It took him a few miles away to an area where he found 50 bald eagles and was able to video at least a half-dozen congregating in trees where multiple nests can be seen.

“I don’t feel like I have proven there is 50, but that’s what I counted,” he said. “It’s not very scientific.”

The eagles don’t let him get close, but the camera does.

He said Marie will stake out the nest much more than Willie during the day. She gathers sticks and builds up the nest. Willie tries to help too by bringing sticks, but Marie is particular about having things a certain way.

Just before noon on Friday, the live feed showed Marie land in the nest with a stick and start to push Willie out of the way.

“She acts like a female,” he said. “She just bosses him around.”

A great horned owl occupied the nest by Friday night. The camera has also caught a great horned owl bringing its mate a mouse on a prior night.

Last season, Marie sat in the nest most days for about two week, he said. Klingenberg thought she was laying eggs, but he doesn’t know for sure.

The camera will leave no doubt this year.

In Kansas, bald eagles start laying eggs in February, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It takes about 35 days for the newborn to hatch.

The live feed, which can be found online at bit.ly/2L0X73w, allows viewers to go back 12 hours, so anyone who missed out on the action can go back to view it.

The live feed has 14,000-plus views, which is nowhere near the 21 million views from “Serenading the cattle with my trombone” — a self-describing 2014 video that helped propel Klingenberg’s Youtube channel to 143,000 subscribers — but the views jump when the eagles are present.

“Soon as the eagles show up, you wait a little bit, and the views go up,” he said. “I don’t know if they are communicating or what.”