Sedgwick County resident claims $1 million lottery prize

A Sedgwick County resident has won $1 million.

The person, who wished to be anonymous, drew the winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery during the Jan. 19 drawing. The Sedgwick County resident matched the five numbers — 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50 — but did not have the right Mega Ball of 16, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The winning ticket was bought from the Casey’s General Store at 2970 N. Tyler in Wichita. The store is eligible for a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“Mega Millions offers nine ways to win and if you Megaply, you could win $5 million without even hitting the jackpot,” the Kansas Lottery said in a news release. “Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday, and tickets start at just $2 to play! The next drawing is on Friday ... with an estimated jackpot of $25 million.”