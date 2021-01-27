Wichita police investigate semi versus car crash at 29th North and Broadway, two hurt

Two people have been hurt after a wreck in north Wichita, officials say.

Emergency crews were called shortly at around 5 p.m. to an injury accident at 29th North and Broadway, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. A car and semi collided, resulting in critical injuries to one patient and minor injuries to another.

The Wichita Police Department asked in a tweet that people avoid the area. The intersection will be shut down for at least a few hours.