Kansas man dies from head-on highway crash after teenager’s car crossed center line

The Wichita Eagle

State troopers say a teenager was the driver of a car that crossed the center line and collided with another car, killing its driver.

Emergency crews were called at around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday to an injury accident on U.S. 183 in Rush County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Investigators determined a 2017 Toyota car was northbound on the highway, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound 2021 Chrysler car.

The man driving the Chrysler was taken to Hays Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified in the KHP report as Joseph Homer Rainman, 87, of Garden City.

The woman driving the Toyota was taken to the same hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was identified by the KHP as Olivia Grace Hanigan, 19, of Garden City.