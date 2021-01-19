Fiery Kansas crash killed three people after truck crossed center line, troopers say

File photo

Fire engulfed two pickup trucks in a fatal wreck Monday evening in southeast Kansas, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:21 p.m. to the scene on U.S. 400 about a mile west of the junction with K-39 in Wilson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Investigators determined a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was westbound when it crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-150.

Both vehicles caught on fire, and everyone involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was identified in the KHP report as 40-year-old Curtis D. Wilkins, of Cambridge.

The Ford’s driver was identified as Tiffany Lynn Bekemeier, 39, of Aurora, Missouri. Her passenger was identified as Randy Lynn Carlisle, 18, of Aurora, Missouri.