Virtual events honoring Martin Luther King begin Friday in Wichita

A mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by Wichita artist Daniel Guatimea. The spray painted mural is on the north side of a building across the street from the Historic Dunbar Theatre at Ninth and Cleveland. (January 13, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

Several Wichita groups are honoring and remembering Martin Luther King Jr. — the icon of the civil rights movement who talked of a dream for equality in America — in events during the next several days, as Monday, Jan. 18, marks the federal holiday established in King’s honor.

The first federal King holiday was celebrated 35 years ago in 1986.

Five virtual events are being put on by local organizations, while mama film, a local microcinema, will have two screenings of the documentary “MLK/FBI” that gives insight into the FBI surveillance that King was subjected to.

Here is information about the events and how to view them:

The Kansas African American Museum is hosting a virtual conversation about King’s legacy in its event at noon Friday, Jan. 15. The event will be available on the museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TKAAM) and YouTube channel (TKAAMuseum).

Denise Sherman, TKAAM’s executive director, will talk with Denise Johnson and Joseph Shepard, hosts of the podcast “Discomfort and Grace.” Johnson is also the assistant director of Wichita State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, while Shepard is also director of multicultural engagement and campus life at Newman University.

The local Eta Beta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the historically Black fraternity that King had belonged to, is holding its seventh annual King celebration at 7:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The significance of starting at the :06 mark relates to the fraternity’s founding in 1906 at Cornell University as America’s first black Greek-letter organization, according to Terryl White, president of the local alumni chapter.

Traditionally, the event has hosted keynote speakers but this year’s virtual event will feature a live panel discussion with local legislative and community leaders. Shepard, who is also the chair of the Sedgwick County Democratic Party, will moderate the panel, which will include Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Reps. Gail Finney and K.C. Ohaebosim, and Jermaine Pennington, senior pastor of Victory Community of Faith. One topic the panel is expected to address is what can be done to achieve King’s goal of equality for all. The event can be viewed at facebook.com/events/224685625765520.

The two screenings of “MLK/FBI,” made by Sam Pollard, will happen at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at The LUX, 120 E. 1st St. N. The theater’s capacity is limited to eight people per screening and advance tickets ($15 with a discount for mama film members) are required. Purchase tickets at goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/MLKFBI.

The Greater Wichita Ministerial League is hosting a virtual worship celebration at noon Monday, Jan. 18, featuring a guest speaker, a presentation by students from USD 259’s Gordon Parks Academy about King and the announcement of recipients of three awards given by the ministerial league. The guest speaker is Dorinda Clark-Cole, an American gospel singer, songwriter, talk show host and evangelist. Clark-Cole is part of the Grammy award-winning Clark Sisters vocal group. The Facebook Live event will stream on the league’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TGWML. For more information, visit greaterwichitaministerialleague.com.

A video recognizing King and other civil rights activists will be featured during Newman University’s third annual King event at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “It takes a village to do what Dr. King did,” said Shepard, director of multicultural engagement and campus life. Bayard Rustin, who was also a gay rights activist, and Dorothy Cotton, considered among King’s inner circle, are among those included in the video. The event also will recognize members of the Newman University and Wichita communities nominated for Dr. Martin Luther King Distinguished Service Awards. The event can be watched at facebook.com/StudentLifeNU.

Michael W. Waters, a Dallas-based pastor, professor, award-winning author, activist and social commentator, will be the keynote speaker during WSU’s 13th annual MLK Jr. Commemoration Be the Dream event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. The virtual event can be watched on the WSU Office of Diversity’s Facebook page (facebook.com/WSUDiversity) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/wichitastateoma).