Wichita snow breaks 96-year-old record; causes police to change accident reporting

A 96-year-old record for snowfall was broken Friday in Wichita.

The New Year’s Day weather also caused the Wichita Police Department to initiate the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan at around 8:40 a.m.

The snow started to fall at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport measuring station after 2:53 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At around 9:20 a.m., the NWS tweeted a video from the snowy airport, saying the Jan. 1, 1925, record of 4.2 inches had been broken. Five inches had been recorded so far.

The Kansas Department of Transportation showed highways in the Wichita area were all completely covered with snow around 10 a.m. A crash was also reported on I-235 near MacArthur around that time. A Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said someone hit a light pole, but no one was injured.

She said the wrecks in the Wichita area started around 6:30 a.m. She estimated there had been 25 slide-offs and accidents as of 10:15 a.m. No injuries had been reported.

The emergency plan implemented by the police department Friday allows drivers in a non-injury accident, where the vehicles are still driveable, to exchange information and later fill out an accident report. The accident reports can be filled out at a QuikTrip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com or at any police station during regular office hours.

In preparation for the snow, Wichita crews started to treat arterial roads with a salt and sand mix at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The snowplow effort Friday can be tracked at wichita.gov under the public works and utilities page.

5 inches of snow has been measured at Eisenhower Airport. This breaks the daily snowfall record of 4.2 set in 1925. #kswx pic.twitter.com/kmtJmoIk0t — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 1, 2021