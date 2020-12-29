Sedgwick County paramedics rescue Sugar the dog, who was hit by vehicle on busy street

A pair of paramedics rescued a dog that was hit by a vehicle on a busy Wichita street last week.

Paramedics Levi Davidson and Jennifer Erskin were returning to their station the morning of Dec. 23 when they saw the dog get struck by a vehicle, Sedgwick County officials said Tuesday in a Twitter thread.

The dog was hit on Central Avenue in front of Sedgwick County EMS Post 3, which is just west of the busy intersection with Hillside Street.

Davidson “immediately took a blanket and signaled traffic to slow down, placed the dog on the blanket and provided shelter inside the garage of Post 3,” officials said in a tweet. Eskin kept the dog calm as Davidson called Sedgwick County Animal Control.

The paramedics found minor abrasions on the dog’s legs and bleeding from its tongue. The dog, whom they named Sugar, was moving and active. Animal control took the dog to a veterinarian for further treatment.

The paramedics “went beyond the call to rescue an injured dog,” Sedgwick County officials said, and “we are hopeful Sugar is making a full recovery.”