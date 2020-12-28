Police say speed likely factor in crash that killed Wichita man, 27, over the weekend

Police have identified a man killed in a weekend traffic crash as 27-year-old Derrick Pruett of Wichita.

Emergency personnel who responded to an injury crash around 10:40 p.m. Saturday found Pruett pinned inside of a 2004 GMC Envoy that had overturned, according to a Wichita Police Department news release. Wichita fire crews pulled Pruett out of the SUV and tried to save his life, but he died at the crash site.

The crash occurred at 21st Street North and 127th Street East.

Police say Pruett was driving west on 21st Street when he lost control of the SUV and hit a street median and a utility pole. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to flip over.

Police say Pruett may have been speeding when he lost control.