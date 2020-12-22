State troopers investigate west Wichita crash on I-235 with critical injuries

State troopers are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened on an interstate in west Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the injury accident was reported at around 4:22 p.m. First responders reported one critically-injured patient and another patient in very critical condition.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said in a tweet that the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck at I-235 and West Street. All southbound traffic is being diverted onto K-42.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.