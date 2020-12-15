Kansas mother of two who walked 6 miles to work to feed her family surprised with van

A Kansas mother of two young children will no longer have to walk to work after her community came together to help her.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received several calls for service over the last two weeks for a 24-year-old Princeton woman walking along the road. The mother of two was walking to work 6 miles both ways on the cold highway.

The deputies would give her a ride, and they learned she worked at the Love’s Truck Stop to support her two young children.

“She had to walk so she could feed her children and was very driven and motivated to take care of her family any way she could,” the sheriff’s office said.

After giving her a ride again on Dec. 9, a group of deputies pooled their “No Shave November” funds with additional assistance from some citizens and businesses to donate a van, registration, a year of insurance, two new car seats, a grocery store gift card and $200.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and community members teamed up with the Love’s Truck Stop to surprise the mom with the gifts “in the hopes for making a better Christmas for her and her small children,” Sheriff Jeff Richards said.