Motorcyclist dies, other driver injured in south Wichita wreck, police say

One person died and another had minor injuries after a wreck in south Wichita Friday that involved a motorcycle and car, police said.

An officer happened to drive up to the wreck at around 5:50 p.m. near Pawnee and McLean and found the accident involved a Chevrolet Prizm and Harley Davidson motorcycle. The 63-year-old man on the motorcycle had critical injuries and died at the scene, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

The driver of the Prizm had minor injuries.

Davidson said the driver of the Prizm was headed south on McLean and went to turn east on Pawnee. The motorcyclist was headed north on McLean. The vehicles collided in the intersection, he said.

“It is not believed that speed, alcohol, or drugs were a factor in this accident,” Davidson said. “The investigation is still ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.”

