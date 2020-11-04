One person killed in west Wichita wreck

One person is dead after a reported single-vehicle crash Tuesday in west Wichita, officials said.

An injury accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Parkridge, near 13th and 119th West, according to 911 emergency communications. A dispatcher at 911 emergency communications said it was reported as a one-vehicle wreck and one person was unresponsive.

Police records indicate an 80-year-old man died. The records also indicate a few different descriptions of the call: vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit and run and motor vehicle versus pedestrian.

Police are expected to release more information shortly.