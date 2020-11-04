Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

One person killed in west Wichita wreck

One person is dead after a reported single-vehicle crash Tuesday in west Wichita, officials said.

An injury accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Parkridge, near 13th and 119th West, according to 911 emergency communications. A dispatcher at 911 emergency communications said it was reported as a one-vehicle wreck and one person was unresponsive.

Police records indicate an 80-year-old man died. The records also indicate a few different descriptions of the call: vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit and run and motor vehicle versus pedestrian.

Police are expected to release more information shortly.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service