New in-person program is helping Wichita elementary kids with online learning for free

A new program at Exploration Place will assist younger schoolchildren with their virtual classwork — for free.

Since the beginning of the academic year, several local organizations have stepped up to help middle- and high school-aged kids navigate remote learning.

Now, a new program at Exploration Place wants to assist younger schoolchildren with their virtual classwork — for free.

Thanks to a grant from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, the county’s hands-on science museum is now offering in-person help to 50 Wichita first- through sixth-graders who are attending school virtually this semester.

The program will focus on children who come from lower-income families — especially those who qualify for free- and reduced-priced lunches — and those with parents who work in career fields deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as teachers, police and other first responders.

About 30 children were already enrolled as the “Remote Learning Support” program launched Monday on the Exploration Place campus, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

But there are around 20 spots left to fill.

“A lot of kids are not able to go to school. Particularly when they have working parents, that can put a lot of strain on their families,” Exploration Place President Adam Smith said, adding that the museum already offers science lessons via video for elementary-aged Wichita public school children and was looking for additional ways to help.

“We thought: We’ve got a big facility. We’ve got the space to do this,” he said.

“We looked at the calendar and thought: Let’s offer to do this.”

The program will operate 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year on days when Wichita schools are in session. It is completely free to parents; they are just responsible for dropping off and picking up their children by 4:30 p.m. daily since there is no after-hours care available.

Applications are received and reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents can submit one online and see the enrollment requirements at https://form.jotform.com/202953810369156. Parents may also call 316-660-0620 for an application or if they have questions.

Children accepted into the program will have free access to WiFi internet, individual learning pods with desks where they can work, educational and technical support from Exploration Place staff and supervision.

They’ll also participate in activities at the museum including fun-focused “Wiggle time” and be given snacks daily. Lunches will be provided by the schools, Smith said.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Students will be required to wear masks.

Smith said he thinks spaces will fill quickly because “the need is so great.”

“One of the really nice things about it is this is something because of the grant we are able to offer this completely free of charge.”

Exploration Place learned last week that it was receiving grant money to fund the program through the end of December.

Being ready to accept kids within a week took a lot of work, but Smith said his staff was dedicated to doing it.

“I’m really grateful to my team because they’ve continually just looked for ways we can help and support.”

Asked whether the program will be extended into 2021, Smith said: “There is a hope that the program will continue.”

But because the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund grant money has to be used before the end of the year, “we’ll need assistance to do that.”