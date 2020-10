One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Highway 254 near Webb, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted at 8:18 p.m. that the wreck happened in the eastbound lanes. The wreck was northeast of Bel Aire. More information will be available later on the KHP crash log.

Crash Update:



The Eastbound lanes will be closed for approximately 45 more minutes. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/WA3x5czwMg — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) October 18, 2020