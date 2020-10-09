For those who lost loved ones in airport crash 20 years ago, memories remain fresh

Eric Fiore, age 43, died 36 days after the Bombardier Challenger 604 he was co-piloting crashed at Mid-Continent Airport on October 10, 2000. The Wichita Eagle

Melva Bascue Kinkel couldn’t shake a deep sense of foreboding as the first October of the 2000s arrived.

Initially, she thought it was because the fifth anniversary of her father’s death was approaching. Then she thought something bad would happen to her while she was in New Orleans for the annual National Business Aviation Association convention.

“I just couldn’t explain this sense of death,” she said.

She shook it off and was circulating the convention as the communication advertising coordinator for Bombardier when a friend from Flight Safety International approached and asked if she’d heard about the plane crash in Wichita, involving a Challenger 604.

“That was Bryan’s plane,” Kinkel said of her boyfriend, Bryan Irelan, a test pilot for Bombardier.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She took off running toward Bombardier’s booth, where she was met by a company official who told her, “Bryan was in it. They don’t know if anyone has died.”

But they knew.

Irelan, 33, and flight engineer David Riggs, 48, died inside the plane after it crashed on Tyler Road, next to Mid-Continent Airport, on October 10, 2000. Co-pilot Eric Fiore, 43, died 36 days later in the burn unit of Via Christi Medical Center-St. Francis.

In its report released three years later, the National Transportation Safety Board cited pilot error and other factors for the crash, which occurred just 10 seconds after takeoff.

Irelan pulled too aggressively on the control yoke of the aircraft on takeoff, the NTSB report stated, causing the aircraft’s nose to pitch up excessively. That angle prompted fuel to shift backward during the acceleration and takeoff. The shifting fuel made the plane too heavy in the rear, causing a stall. Because the stall occurred just after takeoff, the plane did not have sufficient altitude to recover.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The NTSB report also cited “inadequate flight-testing procedure for the Challenger flight test program” and “the lack of direct, on-site operational oversight by Transport Canada and the Federal Aviation Administration” as factors in the crash.

In the aftermath of the crash, Bombardier revised its flight manual for the Challenger 604 and put new limits on how far aft the plane’s center of gravity should be. Mid-Continent Airport – now Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport – purchased a fire truck with a bayonet-style arm capable of piercing the skin of an airplane and shooting fire suppressing foam into the cabin.

For those who lost loved ones in that crash 20 years ago, the memories remain fresh – so fresh they still often use the present tense when referring to those lost.

Carol Fiore will mark the anniversary by giving away free electronic copies of “Flight Through Fire,” the book she wrote about her husband’s fight for life in the hospital after the crash. She will also host a Facebook Live event to discuss the book and share stories about Eric.

She would have flown to New York to announce a scholarship in Eric’s name at the high school he attended, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed those plans back a year. The scholarship will go to a Yorktown High School student who plans to major in a hard science.

Using money donated by Wichitans in the wake of the crash, Fiore also set up a scholarship at the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center and has sent 21 children to the Cosmosphere’s annual space camp.

“It’s been really hard,” said Fiore, who now lives in Arizona. “People don’t like it when you say, ‘It ruined our lives,’ but it did. There’s no other way to say that. I think it ruined a lot of people’s lives.”

Losing her husband sent her into a spiral of complicated grief so intense Fiore figures she lost 10 years of her life working through it. Her daughters, who were 13 and 10 when their father died, struggled as well.

But a promise she made to her husband before he died kept her going, Fiore said.

“Eric’s dying wish was that I tell people about him,” she said, calling the book “this single mission” she took on.

“I took care of my kids and l learned to write. I needed to keep this promise to Eric.”

It was intimidating, she said, because she was a self-described science geek and his parents were English professors. It took her 12 years to get it written and published. Along the way, she discovered that she liked to write. She’s about to publish her fifth book.

She doesn’t dwell on why the plane crashed or who’s to blame, Fiore said, because Eric wouldn’t want that. Instead, she wants to focus on gratitude.

“My daughters and I would like, after 20 years, to again say thank you to the very generous people in Wichita,” Fiore said – not only for their donations that led to the Cosmosphere scholarship, but for the food and gifts they brought to the house in the days and weeks after the crash.

People even spent time watching after her children when she had to be somewhere, Fiore said.

“When there’s an accident, they really rise up and do good things for people,” she said of Wichita.

Kinkel also reflects on the friends and co-workers who stepped up and nurtured her as she grappled with the loss of the man she was convinced she would marry. A strong friendship had blossomed into romance just four months before the crash, she said, and they were already envisioning a future together.

“Nobody left me alone for two weeks,” she said. “I had people in my house or I had friends stay with me.”

Her pilot friends warned her that the NTSB report would blame Bryan – at least in part – for the crash. That way, they told her, “nobody gets sued” and “people aren’t afraid to fly.”

She just knows how meticulous Bryan was about everything – not just his work as a test pilot. He was particular about his beloved Corvette and mapped out every contingency on vacations.

When he ate cereal, he wouldn’t eat just one. He’d mix four different kinds together in the bowl. He didn’t like decals or ornaments on his vehicles, so when he bought an F-150, he ordered it without labeling.

While Irelan “excelled at everything,” a statement released by his younger sister, Shelly Seaton said, his strongest passions were flying and family.

The crash “had an everlasting effect on the families,” Seaton said in the statement. “Their work made the aviation world safer.

“Bryan is looking down and smiling at how well his family is persevering,” Seaton said. “He would be ecstatic on how aviation is changing for the pilots of the future, who will be flying to Mars and beyond, experiencing the ultimate flight.”

Whenever she is down, Seaton said, her brother’s favorite song, U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” seems to come on the radio.

“We are grateful to have known and loved him,” she wrote.

Relatives of Riggs did not respond to interview requests.

For Kinkel, the hardest part was the “What ifs.”

“Where would we be now?” she asked. “Would we have gotten married? Would we have kids now? What would we name them? I had to let go of the hopes and the ‘What ifs.’”

Her heart wasn’t ready to risk love again for years, though she eventually married 13 years after his death. Kinkel credits her deep faith with carrying her through those dark times, and she said she believes God works in mysterious ways. She points to two of her friends who “never left my side” in those dark days after the crash.

Over the course of that time, they each met a friend of Bryan’s, fell in love and eventually got married.

“I keep thinking that’s some good that came out of this,” she said.

Irelan’s family has adopted a hopeful perspective as they reflect on the anniversary of his death.

“Bryan has a heavenly logbook, eternal blue skies, wings straight and level until we see him again,” his sister wrote.