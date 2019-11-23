Wichita Police Department hosts roundtable with criminal justice experts at WSU

Tenasia Taylor, a Southeast High School student, said that since she moved to Wichita four years ago, she has lost at least four friends due to gun violence or in fatal crashes that occurred while friends were fleeing from police.

That, combined with her own hardships, led Taylor to ask for a ride to Saturday’s roundtable discussion put on by the Wichita Police Department. The topic: “What’s Going On and What More Can We Do.”

The lunch was sponsored by Evergy. About 100 people attended the event at Wichita State University’s Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex. Attendees could talk with 11 pundits in the criminal justice field.

“I can’t walk outside without finding a gun shell somewhere ... It’s tiring as a kid because I don’t want to wake up every day knowing what’s outside,” the 16-year-old said. “I just want more attention to kids who were like me and to get them on the right path.”

Taylor said she thinks mental health is an important issue, and hearing a lengthy discussion about it during the roundtable was a major positive for her. The dominant topics of discussion Saturday were mental health and substance abuse, mainly related to methamphetamine.

The experts talked about the need for reform in addressing mental health and substance abuse issues.

During a wrap-up by the 11 experts, there were also talks about eliminating the lengthy and costly hurdles for people to get their driver’s licenses back after they have been suspended or revoked.

“Overall very positive,” said Shannon Halbur, the group leader for the Wichita chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The 65-year-old said she was surprised to hear about the number of parolees from around the state who wind up in Sedgwick County.

Wichita Deputy Chief Jose Salcido previously told The Eagle that 40% of Sedgwick County parolees did not commit their offense in the county, but relocate because of the resources available. He said 40% was a higher percentage than some of the other more populous Kansas counties.

The violent crime rate in Wichita has risen enough that the city has been picked to be part of a federal program that tailors a strategy for cities to address their problems.

Attendees had a chance to talk with the Sedgwick County district attorney, law enforcement administration, court representatives, Wichita Citizen’s Review Board members, parole and community corrections staff, a criminal justice educator and a public defender.

Mark Orr, the chief public defender for the judicial district that represents Sedgwick County, got the biggest applause of the panel during his final comments.

“If you’re going to be put on probation anyway, why do you need to sit in jail for months and months and months?” Orr asked, before encouraging people to call their legislators about their concerns.

A few panel members said the dialogue brought up questions or concerns that they will follow up on.

It was the first time the Wichita Police Department has held a roundtable meeting, according to officer Charley Davidson. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay concluded the meeting by thanking people for attending.

“I think it was a tremendous opportunity for us to hear and listen, and discuss how we can be better,” Ramsay said. “From my heart, thank you very much for being here.”

Taylor said the discussion was a good start.

“I think it will need a lot more work, but good start for today,” she said.