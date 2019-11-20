KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing man last seen in Lawrence a week ago

Missing Iowa man James Larson, 90, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13. Kansas Bureau of Investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old Iowa man last seen a week ago.

James Lewis Larson was traveling from Iowa to Yuma, Arizona, but hasn’t yet arrived. He was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge four-door hatchback. The car has an Iowa license plate of ASG 448.

Larson is about 6-foot tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

“The whereabouts of James Lewis Larson, 90, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him,” the KBI’s news release said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 immediately.