Woman dies after being rescued from house fire that started in laundry room

A woman died after being rescued from a house fire that started in her laundry room late Sunday night, a Wichita Fire Department official said Monday.

Firefighters who responded to a report of a fire at the two-story home at 2034 N. Jackson at 11:30 p.m. Sunday found the woman inside near a bedroom. Capt. Jose Ocadiz said she was rescued quickly and given medical treatment by fire crews and paramedics at the scene, but she died a short time later. Her name and age were not immediately released Monday. The house is near 21st Street North and Waco.

Ocadiz said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that the Wichita Police Department is assisting with the case. Initial reports indicate the woman was alone in the home, he said.

The fire caused $20,000 in damage to the home and $10,000 in damage to the property inside.

