16-year-old dead, other teens hurt in Brown County crash

A 16-year-old is dead and four other teens hurt after an overnight crash in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the teens were in a 2010 Toyota Corolla that was speeding along Horned Owl Road when its 17-year-old driver lost control of the car the Highway 36 intersection. The Toyota veered off the road, went into a ditch then “went airborne, made one rotation across U36 into the ditch and landed on its top” at about midnight Saturday, according to a KHP crash report.

Ian M. Miller, 16, of Hiawatha was killed in the crash. The other teens in the car, who are 15 to 19 years old, were hospitalized with minor to serious injuries. Brown County is in northeast Kansas.

