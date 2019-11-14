Five scenarios for riverfront; only one saves Century II

Courtesy of Populous/Olin

Five proposals released Thursday in the replanning of the east bank of the Arkansas River all envision new performing arts and convention centers to replace Century II at the site.

One key feature in all the plans would be the creation of a large open space, similar to an outdoor plaza that was proposed in the 1920s, but never built.

All the plans also envision building a new convention center and a new performing arts center. They’d be separate facilities, unlike the Century II which currently serves both functions.

And every plan would contain substantial private development of mixed-use buildings with retail stores, office space and apartment.

Only one of the five scenarios would preserve the blue-roofed Century II roundhouse as it is now, with the possibility of converting it to another use when the performing arts move out.

Another scenario would sort of preserve the roundhouse by stripping off the roof and walls, but preserving its steel skeleton as kind of a roofless pergola over a park space surrounded by businesses.

The area being replanned is bordered on the east by the river, by Douglas on the north, Main on the East and Kellogg on the south. It includes the space currently occupied by the Century II, the Hyatt Regency and the WaterWalk development area.

Here’s a summary of major features in each of the five proposals:

▪ Scenario 1A — This scenario would put the new convention center to the immediate east of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, with a link between the two buildings. The hotel would be expanded and new business buildings constructed on all four sides of the development. The new performing arts center would be on the Main Street side of the development, just north of the convention center. Parking would be underground with the ground level preserved as public open space. Projected cost would be between $1- and $1.5 billion, with private investment of $146 million.

▪ Scenario 1B — Similar to Scenario 1A, but the hotel and convention center would be separated. Also, the former Gander Mountain store building in the WaterWalk, which was recently purchased for office space by the King of Freight shipping brokerage, would be razed and replaced with new mixed-use buildings. A new garage would replace the existing parking structure that was built for Gander Mountain. The Boathouse venue on the riverfront would also be torn down. Cost: $1- to $1.5 billion, with $221 million of private development.

▪ Scenario 2 — This is the only scenario that would place the new convention center on the riverbank. It would be partially buried with the exposition hall and loading dock underground. It would be just to the north of the Hyatt, which would be expanded. The performing arts building would be on the Main Street side of the development, separated from the convention center by a wide swath of open space. Commercial buildings would be situated around the perimeter. The Boathouse and Gander Mountain/King of Freight building and the accompanying garage would stay put. Projected cost: $1- to $1.5 billion, with $157 million in private development.

▪ Scenario 3A — This is the only plan that preserves the Century II roundhouse, although planners haven’t come up with a use for it and say it would be tough to redevelop for another use because of its size and internal layout. The new convention center would be just east of the Hyatt, which would be expanded. The performing arts center would be just south of the Hyatt on the river bank. This alternative would have the least private business space (not counting the remainder of Century II), three mixed-use buildings along Main Street. The Boathouse and Gander Mountain/King of Freight building and the existing garage would be preserved. This is the lowest-cost alternative, at $970 million to $1 billion, with the smallest private investment, estimated at $99 million.

▪ Scenario 3B — Similar to 3A, but with the Century II dismantled down to the steel frame. The shell of the building would encompass a grass courtyard surrounded by seven mixed-use buildings, including the former Central Library building, which could be converted to business uses. The estimated cost is $1- to $1.5 billion, with $131 million in private development.

The study of the east bank is called the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan and is designed to bring more convention business, local commerce and recreational/cultural activity to the area.

Leading the planning is the Populous consulting firm, an international design group specializing in major public/private projects.

The creation of the Wichita plan is being funded with $700,000 — $200,000 from the city and county governments and $500,000 from a constellation of private and quasi-public groups with an interest in downtown development.

Amber Luther, a senior planner with Populous, said the ideas would be presented at a public meeting Thursday evening to spark discussion of how to proceed.

After taking input on what Wichitans like and don’t like about the various scenarios, the consultants will produce a final plan document in January, which will then be presented to the City Council for a vote, Luther said.

The plan has been controversial with opposition crystallized around a grassroots movement to save Century II, a historic structure designed by John Hickman and Roy K. Varenhorst, students of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The movement has the backing of Bill Warren, who developed the Warren theater chain and has offered his services for free to design a new use for the building.

How to be heard:

Residents with thoughts on the riverfront plans can make comments at www.riverfrontlegacywichita.org, or at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E Douglas, Wichita.

The meeting is sponsored by W, a young professionals group, but is open to all members of the public, said organizer Darrell Kelly.