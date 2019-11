Wichita police responded to a call of a person on a bridge near Kellogg and I-135 on Tuesday morning.

Parts of the interchange were affected and one ramp was shut down for a short while.

Officers eventually were able to guide the person off the bridge at around 11 a.m. Soon after Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay called their actions “lifesaving work” on Twitter and Facebook.

More lifesaving work by WPD officers. Proud of the work our officers so day in and day out despite working in one of the most challenging professions... #COPSCOUNT https://t.co/dbnyqWZQWE — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 12, 2019