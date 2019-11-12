Passenger dies in north Wichita wreck, driver injured

A 28-year-old passenger died Monday night after the driver of the Ford Escape she was in ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle then a utility pole before overturning in north Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

The 28-year-old woman’s name was not released.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were called at around 10:10 p.m. The 27-year-old was driving south on North Charles Street east of Meridian and ran a stop sign at West 53rd Street North. The Escape hit a Honda Crosstour driven west on 53rd Street by a 72-year-old man who was uninjured.

The Escape then hit the pole and overturned. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wheeler said officers are investigating factors that may have caused the wreck. Wheeler said the woman’s death was Wichita’s 25th fatality from a wreck this year.