Girl, 8, dies in crash on icy Osage County highway

An 8-year-old Scranton girl died Monday morning in a crash on an icy highway in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Cassie Ralston was riding in a 2008 Ford Edge when it was hit head-on by a 2001 Ram Dodge that lost control on the ice on Highway 56 in Overbrook. The Dodge was westbound and crossed the center line into the Edge’s path at about 8 a.m. A third vehicle, a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, then rear-ended the Edge.

The 43-year-old Overbrook woman driving the Dodge and a 14-year-old boy with her were hospitalized with unknown injuries. The 52-year-old man driving the Edge had possible minor injuries, and the 17-year-old girl driving the Oldsmobile had no apparent injuries, according to KHP crash report.

Overbrook is about 25 miles south and west of Topeka.

