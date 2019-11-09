Hutchinson man dies after hitting semi attempting U-turn on K-61, officials say

A 72-year-old Hutchinson man died in a Friday morning wreck when he collided with a semi-truck as the driver attempted to make a U-turn on K-61 in Reno County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

According to the KHP, 46-year-old Jose Cota-Espinoza, of Mexico, was driving a semi-truck northeast on K-61 near Highway 50 around 2 a.m., when he missed his exit and tried to make a U-turn.

Cota-Espinoza blocked the southwest lanes of K-61 in the process, and Melvin G. Uphoff ended up striking the semi with his car.

