Hutchinson man dies after hitting semi attempting U-turn on K-61, officials say

A 72-year-old Hutchinson man died in a Friday morning wreck when he collided with a semi-truck as the driver attempted to make a U-turn on K-61 in Reno County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

According to the KHP, 46-year-old Jose Cota-Espinoza, of Mexico, was driving a semi-truck northeast on K-61 near Highway 50 around 2 a.m., when he missed his exit and tried to make a U-turn.

Cota-Espinoza blocked the southwest lanes of K-61 in the process, and Melvin G. Uphoff ended up striking the semi with his car.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He plans to finish his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
