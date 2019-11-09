59-year-old killed in southeast Wichita crash

A 59-year-old man died Friday night after hitting a utility pole at Mount Vernon and Bluff.

The Wichita Police Department said officers responded to the single-vehicle wreck at around 11:50 p.m. They found the man trapped in a Buick LeSabre. The Wichita Fire Department extricated the man from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers determined the man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling east on Mount Vernon when he crashed. He was the only occupant in the car. Police did not give a cause for the wreck.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW