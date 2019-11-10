Why we’re no longer printing a Saturday paper — and what you can expect

Wichita Eagle at 330 N. Mead in Old Town File photo

When The Eagle hired me to help launch what is now Kansas.com, one of my favorite things to do was go downstairs each night to watch the presses as they printed the next day’s newspaper.

A lot has changed in those 23 years.

Back then, the internet — and online news in particular — was a novelty, so much so that one of the first questions in our FAQ was “What is a FAQ?”

Now, most people ask Siri and Alexa their questions, and those presses I loved watching are creating a product more and more people set aside as they switch to reading news on their phones and tablets.

Just as readers’ habits have changed radically in the past two decades, so has The Eagle’s business. While it’s easy to view The Eagle as a newspaper, the reality is that we’re a digital news organization that also prints a paper.

Each month, around 1.5 million unique visitors — each person is counted once, no matter how many times they visit — come to Kansas.com and our apps. And every day The Eagle has nearly four times as many people read us online as read the printed paper.

That monumental shift in how we’re read means we keep adapting to better meet our readers where they are. One of the more noticeable changes in this evolution is that starting this week we will no longer print a Saturday newspaper.

We know this is a big change for our print edition fans, whom we deeply appreciate, so we’re expanding our Friday and Sunday newspapers.

Here’s what you can expect:

Thursdays: The Home & Garden articles that you’re used to seeing on Saturdays will now appear on Thursdays. The day may have changed, but the section hasn’t: you’ll still find them in Section B.

Fridays: We’ll have three new pages of content called “Uplift,” which will be filled with good-news stories to get your weekend kicked off in a positive place. In addition to those stories, we’re also adding a new page of puzzles. In our GO! section, you’ll find TV listings for Saturday and Sunday; in our Sports section, TV game times for both days will also appear.

Saturdays: There isn’t a printed paper, but you can still find our eedition, which replicates the experience of reading the printed paper, on Kansas.com. As with every other day, you’ll find around 50 extra pages of content, including national, international, business, opinion, sports and entertainment news.

Sundays: The print edition will include all of the comics and puzzles you’re used to seeing on Saturdays in addition to the traditional Sunday ones. You’ll find them in the Arts & Culture section.

Keep in mind that if you subscribe to our print edition, your subscription also provides full access to Kansas.com, including the eedition. All you have to do is create your digital account at www.kansas.com/activate.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns related to the new delivery method, please give us a call at 800-200-8906 or email us at customerservice@wichitaeagle.com. We will do everything possible to ensure your satisfaction.

We have been a daily newspaper since 1886, 14 years after our founding, and I’m sure some of you are wondering if this is a harbinger of our imminent demise. It isn’t. This evolution is an investment in our digital-news future.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to be your trusted source for the news that is important to you, to be a watchdog of our public officials and how your tax dollars are being spent and to keep you up to date on the information that is important in your lives.

Your subscriptions are what allow us to perform this important work, and you have my heartfelt thanks for your continued support.