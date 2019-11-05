Man found in vehicle in Sedgwick County likely died from medical condition, officer says

The Wichita Eagle

A 41-year-old man found unresponsive Tuesday morning after his vehicle went into a ditch in southeast Sedgwick County likely died from a medical condition, a sheriff’s officer said.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Myers said first responders believe the man had a medical condition that lead to his death, causing his car to leave the road. But they won’t know for sure until a medical examiner makes the determination.

Myers said the call came at 5:47 a.m. for an injury accident. First responders found the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a ditch on East 47th Street South near South 143rd Street East.

“There was no obvious damage to the vehicle,” Myers said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myers said EMS worked on the man for about 30 minutes before pronouncing him dead at 6:35 a.m.