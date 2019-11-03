About 300 to 400 acres burn in Harvey County grass fire. Cause is under investigation

The Wichita Eagle

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire that has burned an estimated 300 to 400 acres in Harvey County.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:57 p.m. Sunday to a large grass fire in the 3800 block of North Sand Hill Road, northeast of Burrton, county spokesman Kyle McCaskey said in a news release. As of about 4:30 p.m., firefighters had stopped the spread of the flames, but they planned to remain at the scene throughout the night to watch for hot spots.

About 300 to 400 acres of land have burned, though no damage to homes has been reported. No injuries have been reported, either. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the road is closed in the area.

