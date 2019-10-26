Teen suffers severe injuries in Sedgwick County wreck, officials say

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Saturday with severe injuries after Sedgwick County deputies found her trapped inside her car in a ditch, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a press release, the woman was the only occupant in the 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Deputies responded at 1:32 p.m. near 87th and Webb, in the county. The car was in a ditch along 87th with the woman trapped inside. She was removed from the car and taken to Wesley Medical Center.

“The accident is still under investigation at this time,” the release stated. “Speed may have been a factor.”

