First flu cases reported in Sedgwick County

AP

The flu has arrived in Sedgwick County.

In a news release Friday, the county said the Sedgwick County Health Department has received reports of influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The health department is reminding residents that now is the time to get a flu shot.

“Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include a fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache,” the release stated. “The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by droplets from talking, coughing or sneezing.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Steps for prevention include: washing with soap and water, sneezing into your elbow, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, avoiding contact with sick people, staying home if ill and, of course, getting a flu shot.

The health department’s clinic at 2716 W. Central provides flu shots at no cost to most uninsured people. Physicians and neighborhood pharmacies are other options for a shot. Flu shots are recommended for anyone 6 months and older, unless otherwise directed by a physician, the release stated.