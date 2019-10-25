Water activities allowed again at Lake Afton after latest blue-green algae test

Lake Afton is no longer on the state’s blue-green algae watch and warning list.

The 258-acre lake, west of Wichita on MacArthur, was placed on the list in August after tests indicated dangerous levels of the toxic bacteria were present or expected in the water. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week lifted a public health advisory urging lake-goers and their animals to stay out of the water.

The lake has been reopened for recreational activities including boating, water skiing, fishing and swimming, Sedgwick County said in a news release Friday.

Blue-green algae lives in the warm, nutrient-rich water of many lakes but can quickly grow and become dangerous under the right conditions. Exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing problems and other illnesses. Blooms are most common when the water is warm.

You can report blooms to the KDHE at www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness or call 785-296-1664. If you think you’ve gotten sick from algae exposure, you can report that to www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness or call 877-427-7317.

Three Kansas lakes remained on the warning list Friday: Jerry Ivey Pond and Lakewood Park Lake in Saline County and Lake Jeanette in Leavenworth County.

Two others, Gathering Pond in Geary County and South Lake in Johnson County, are under a blue-green algae watch, which discourages most water activities.

