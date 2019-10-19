Farm animals on K-96 lead to crash

Eight sheep, two donkeys, two horses and a cow roaming loose near K-96 on Saturday morning just outside of South Hutchinson ended with a vehicle colliding with one of the horses.

Reno County Sheriff’s officers responded to the area of K-96/K-14 near Mills Road at around 3:59 a.m. The officers tried to get the animals off the road, but they ran south on the highway, where Treaza Sovine, 55, was driving northbound.

Sovine suffered pain in her arm and cuts on her hand in the crash, but was treated and released, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sovine’s vehicle was towed; the Sheriff’s Office did not say what happened to the horse.