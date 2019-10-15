Injured dog found in Bel Aire ditch

The Wichita Eagle

A dog with lacerations on its head and an apparent injured eye was found Tuesday morning in a Bel Aire ditch.

The Bel Aire Police Department posted photos of the injured dog on Facebook Tuesday, stating it was found in a ditch on 53rd Street N. between Rock and Webb roads. The post said the dog, which appears to be a pitbull mix, was stabilized thanks to the help of Heartland Animal Hospital and Sedgwick County Animal Control before being taken to a veterinarian for treatment.