K-96 ramp to southbound I-135 will be closed for hours after semi overturns
The westbound K-96 ramp to I-135 south will be closed for several hours after a semi overturned Friday morning and sent two people to the hospital.
A Wichita firefighter said two men were taken to the hospital but did not know their conditions. One was extracted after first responders cut away some of the crushed semi.
A Kansas Highway Patrol account tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that the ramp would be closed for several more hours.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
