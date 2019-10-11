K-96 ramp to southbound I-135 will be closed for hours after semi overturns

SHARE COPY LINK

The westbound K-96 ramp to I-135 south will be closed for several hours after a semi overturned Friday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

A Wichita firefighter said two men were taken to the hospital but did not know their conditions. One was extracted after first responders cut away some of the crushed semi.

A Kansas Highway Patrol account tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that the ramp would be closed for several more hours.

K-96 WB to SB I-135 will continue to be closed for several more hours. WB K-96 is being diverted to NB I-135 or you can exit to Hydraulic and re-enter SB I-135 off 29th St. pic.twitter.com/xOo5TWhPWP — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) October 11, 2019

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.