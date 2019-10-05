Local
Wichita man in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on I-135
A 57-year-old Wichita man remained in critical condition Saturday night at a hospital after crashing on a motorcycle near I-135 and 13th Street.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Michael Ralls was headed northbound on I-135 around 3:15 p.m. when the back tire blew on a 1988 Honda GL1500. Ralls steered the motorcycle toward the shoulder, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. Ralls was not wearing a helmet.
A hospital official listed Ralls in critical condition around 8 p.m.
