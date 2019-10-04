Funeral services on Saturday for WPD detective who died of cancer

Funeral services for Wichita police Detective Matt Young are set for Saturday. Wichita Police Department/Facebook

Funeral services for a Wichita police detective who died from cancer will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road.

Detective Matt Young died Tuesday at age 49. Police said services at the church are expected to last about an hour. A private graveside ceremony will follow. Police are encouraging members of the public who want to honor Young to line sidewalks along his processional route, which will start at the church, stretch north on Rock Road and then go east on Highway 254.

The procession is expected to start at 11:15 a.m. Traffic may be congested briefly along the route.

Young began his police career in 1994 in Emporia and joined the Wichita force in 2000, where he worked as a patrol officer, bomb squad member and Sex and Domestic Violence Division detective.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said by email that the department “suffered a great loss” with his death.

“Matt put up a strong fight against cancer and his smile, helpful nature, work ethic and leadership are going to be missed by everyone,” Ramsay wrote.

“We continue to keep his family, friends and colleges in our thoughts and prayers.”

Young’s family is asking for memorials to the Honore Adversis Foundation, which provides financial support to local injured and fallen law enforcement officers, in lieu of flowers and cards. For more information go to www.thin-blue-line.org or mail donations to the Honore Adversis Foundation, 477 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203.