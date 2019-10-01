No injuries reported in south Wichita townhome fire

SHARE COPY LINK

A fire at Gold Coast Townhomes in south Wichita caused roughly $130,000 worth of damage and displaced residents Tuesday, Wichita Fire Department Capt. Kelly Zane said.

No injuries were reported.

The WFD responded around 10:16 a.m. and found flames coming from the building, near 5480 S. Gold Street. WFD called for a three-fire alarm to bring in more support. Zane said firefighters were able to keep the flames mostly confined to one of the townhomes. There were four on each plot, he said. The flames were able to get into the attic of a neighboring townhome, which had smoke and water damage. Zane said one of the homes with fire damage were occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause remains unknown. Zane felt “pretty confident” the flames started outside.

“There was just so much damage,” Zane said. “There’s just no way of knowing and no one saw it early enough to tell me exactly where it started.”