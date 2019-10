SHARE COPY LINK

A 61-year-old Wichita man died Tuesday morning after hitting a guardrail and overturning before coming to rest in the median near the north junciton of I-235 and I-135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol: Bruce Lee Strawder was headed north on I-235 around 5:35 a.m. when he lost control of his 1996 GMC Suburban.